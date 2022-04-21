Revealed: The different ways Prince Harry and William's children refer to Princess Diana

Princes William and Harry lost their mother, Princess Diana, 24 years ago, but her presence remains in their lives daily – possibly more so since becoming parents.

Last year, the Duke of Cambridge made the personal admission that his three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis write Mother's Day cards to Princess Diana.

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William," the couple wrote alongside three adorable homemade cards created by the youngsters.

In the cards, both George and Charlotte referred to their late grandmother as "Granny Diana," and sweetly wrote that they loved her "very much" and that "papa is missing you".

Princess Charlotte adorable card for Princess Diana

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Prince Harry's exclusive interview with Today's Hoda Kotb aired and it was during the candid chat that Meghan Markle's husband revealed that his children, Archie, three, and Lili, who turns one in June, refer to Princess Diana as "Grandma Diana".

Asked whether he tells his kids, especially Archie, about his late mother, Harry told Hoda: "Yes, very much so. I don't tell him all the stuff that's happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."

The Cambridge kids refer to Diana as "Granny Diana"

He also added that he feels her presence constantly. "It has been over the last two years more so than ever before," he said.

"It is almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids."

He added: "She's watching over us."

Prince Harry's son Archie refers to Diana as "Granma Diana"

Last year, in Harry's AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, the Duke revealed that one of Archie's first words had been "grandma" and that a picture of Diana features in his nursery.

"I've got a photo of her in his nursery," he said, before adding: "and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana."