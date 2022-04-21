Prince William and Kate put on the spot about Prince Harry interview - see their reaction The royals had been visiting the headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out an impactful royal visit on Thursday as they visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

As they left the building, a reporter called out to them: "Sir, does the Queen need protecting?" in reference to an interview that Prince Harry gave to the Today Show in America. The Duke and Duchess sidestepped the question as they ignored the reporter and headed to their waiting car, which they were then driven away in.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate pay emotional visit to the Disasters Emergency Committee

When host Hoda Kotb asked Harry about his secret meeting with the Queen earlier this week, he said: "She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her."

The Duke of Sussex did not elaborate on his remarks, and so it is unclear who exactly he was referring to.

The royal has also avoided further questions since his remarks, ignoring reporters in The Hague on Thursday when they asked how he would "protect" the Queen.

He gave no response as journalists asked about his interview as he climbed into a buggy following a powerlifting event at the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess had been speaking with aid workers

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry was asked about whether he missed his older brother and father, Prince Charles, but he ended up sidestepping the question and focusing on the Invictus Games.

"Look I mean, for me at the moment I'm here focused on these guys and their families," he answered when posed the question.

"I'm here and giving everything that I can 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime, that's my focus here. When I leave here I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively."

Harry gave an interview on the Today Show

William has previously responded to some of Harry's controversial comments in interviews, and last year denied accusations that the royal family were racist after the Duke of Sussex said that a family member had raised "concerns" about what Archie's skin colour would be.

"We're very much not a racist family," the Duke of Cambridge responded when asked by a royal, before adding that he would be in touch with his younger brother.

