Prince George has trial day at new school, according the reports

Prince George has had a trial day at a new school, it has been reported. It was thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been looking for a new school for their three children following rumours that they planned to relocate, and it appears that the institution, which is situated close to Windsor, is at the top of their list.

The school has been visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on several occasions as they decided where the young royal, eight, should continue his education alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four, who is due to begin school in September.

According to The Daily Mail, teachers arranged a trial class for George, and were said to be "amused and relieved" when the pupils didn’t recognise the Prince when he visited for the one-off session.

The Prince and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, currently attend Thomas's Battersea Prep School, where George was first enrolled back in September 2017.

The royal couple are also looking for a school that Charlotte and Louis can attend

Reports of the family's relocation hopes were first revealed last year, but their plans are said to be "progressing rapidly" as they are keen to give their children as normal childhoods as possible before the couple accedes to the throne.

The family currently have a main royal base in London, Apartment 1A, which is located within Kensington Palace and works as a home-office setup. They also have a countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is where they spent a lot of time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Prince George be attending a new school soon?

It has certainly been a busy time for the royal children, as Prince William and Kate recently revealed a new set of photos to celebrate Prince Louis’ fourth birthday. With a broad grin on his face and bearing a striking resemblance to both his father and his grandfather Michael Middleton, Louis appears to have inherited his parents' love of sports, preparing for a barefoot sprint across the sand in one image and brandishing a cricket ball in two others. Adorable!

