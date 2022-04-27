Princess Beatrice to make surprise appearance for heartfelt reason

Princess Beatrice will help to launch the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden, as the charity Made By Dyslexia have called for systemic change into how the condition is handled in schools and workplaces.

The royal was one of the high-profile figures at the event who have the condition, which affects the way that people read and write. Beatrice will joined at the launch by Richard Branson, members of the Swedish royal family including Princess Sofia and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, who is also dyslexic.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about her dyslexia

They will also be joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as New York will host the forum in 2023.

The assembly, which will be hosted by CNN anchor Robyn Curnow - who was diagnosed with dyslexic - will feature panel discussions into how to empower dyslexic thinking in the workplace and education settings.

The panels will hear from industry representatives from firms like Microsoft, Meta, HSBC and the International Dyslexia Association, as well as high-profile people with the condition.

The assembly comes at a time when dyslexia is under-reported and misrepresented, with reports finding that only one in ten teachers fully understand dyslexic thinking skills.

Both the royal and her husband have the condition

On the forum, Prince Carl Philip said: "Through the Prince Couple's Foundation, Princess Sofia and I wish to do our part to contribute to an inclusive society; a society that enables each individual to reach their full potential.

"Our wish is that the Assembly contributes to new conversations, new collaborations and new solutions that contribute to supporting every child and youth in being themselves."

Beatrice herself was diagnosed with the condition when she was seven, and she refers to it as her "gift".

Speaking last year to Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue, she explained: "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis.

Prince Carl Philip is another royal with the condition

"Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."

She added: "I was very lucky that when I was first told that I had dyslexia, not one person around me ever made me feel like it was a 'lesser than' scenario.

"It was always about moving forward, it was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't. And that's something that's really, really important to me.

"I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing."

