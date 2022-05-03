Why there are double celebrations for the royal family today There are two members of the royal family celebrating a special occasion

The royal family will be celebrating two special events on Tuesday as Autumn Phillips, the ex-wife of Peter Phillips, and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's husband, are marking their birthdays.

Jack turns 36, and he will likely be spending the day privately with his wife, and their son August, who turned one earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Autumn is likely to spend the day privately with friends and family as she marks her 44th birthday. Autumn married Princess Anne's son back in 2008, but the couple separated in 2019, before finalising their divorce in 2021.

Last year to mark the event, Eugenie shared three photos of her husband, and in two of them he carried their son August, who was just months old in the snaps.

In one, the youngster was cradled in his father's arms in a beautifully embroidered jumper that bore his name, while in a second he was being carried in a baby-sling.

This third shot featured Jack walking in a serene nature setting beautiful spring flowers like daffodils in bloom and a stream running alongside him.

Last year, Eugenie marked her husband's birthday with some sweet snaps

Autumn may be spending the day privately, but she'll likely spend it with her two daughters, Savannah and Isla, as well as boyfriend Donal Mulryan.

The pair have reportedly been dating each other for the last few months, and looked happy and at ease with each other back in March during the fun day out at the Cirencester horse trials.

They joined Mike and Zara Tindall, who also attended the event with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas - with Zara competing at the horse trials. A source told HELLO!: "They were all enjoying a family day out at Cirencester."

Donal Mulryan is the founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell, and the website for the company has shared some information on his career.

Peter and Autumn divorced last year

It reads: "With over 30 years of experience, Donal has delivered more than 6 million sq ft of UK hotel, residential and commercial property. Throughout his career he has successfully delivered award-winning, iconic buildings in London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

"Donal is a Patron of the Patchwork Foundation, which seeks to engage young people from disadvantaged and minority communities in politics and civil society."

Meanwhile, Peter has also found love again with a family friend, Lindsay Wallace. Lindsey is a friend of Zara, and attended her wedding as well as Lucas' Christening in 2021.

