Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of August in emotional tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

On Wednesday afternoon, Princess Eugenie took to social media to wish her husband Jack Brooksbank a very Happy Birthday. The royal, who shares a son called August with the former Mahiki manager, paid tribute to her spouse in the sweetest way.

Princess Eugenie shared a series of never-before-seen images with her husband and two-year-old son via Instagram. She wrote: “Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together.”The first snapshot took the form of a sunset-drenched selfie depicting the couple on holiday. The Princess wore a simple white T-shirt and sunglasses as she beamed alongside her husband, who sported a black top and a casual backward cap.

The second image, which presumably was taken on the same day as the couple are dressed in the same clothes as the previous picture, showed the duo in a boat on a mountain-lined river. The third image was another close-up selfie.

Royal followers were particularly delighted by the final photograph in the selection. Eugenie and Jack can be seen strolling together in a park, with their son August taking a perch on his royal mother’s shoulders. The best way to travel – of course.

Young August, who has inherited his mum’s fiery hair, was wrapped up warm in a colourblock puffer coat and is clearly enjoying riding in style.

Fans adored the wholesome family pictures and were quick to send Jack their well-wishes. “Happy Birthday Jack, We love y’all!” one wrote, as another noted: “Happy Birthday, lovely to see how happy you are together.” A third commented: “A very Happy Birthday to Jack!” and a fourth followed suit, adding: “Cute family! Happy Birthday Jack!”Princess Eugenie’s post comes shortly after the royal marked Earth Day with the sweetest series of images, mainly featuring August. Yet, one photo shared by the princess starred another special guest – who had an adorable link to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a blossom-filled photograph shared by his mother, August was seen walking beside his father Jack Brooksbank in the countryside. August, who looked cute in camo, faced away from the camera and was gently held by his dad who sported a grey hoodie and black trousers.

The star of the show however was one of the Queen’s beloved corgis, who trotted ahead of the family. The famous pup made the most of the mild spring weather as he/she strode through swathes of cherry blossom with their royal minders. No doubt the pet made an excellent canine companion for Princess Eugenie’s only child (but not for long

