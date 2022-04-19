Princess Eugenie shares incredible pictures of son August taking his first steps August turned one in February

Princess Eugenie has shared an incredible milestone her son August has achieved – and she could not be prouder.

The Queen's granddaughter took to Instagram on Easter Monday to reveal that her one-year-old son has taken his very first steps.

The Princess shared two snaps to her Stories, one showing August walking cautiously towards a tree in a field of daffodils, and another showing her husband Jack Brooksbank encouraging August to walk towards Eugenie, who can be seen waiting for him in front with her arms wide open and a surprised look on her face.

Eugenie didn't caption any of the snaps, but she did add a "Happy Easter" GIF and another of a bunny surrounded by Easter eggs.

August could be seen walking in a field of daffodils

It was a family weekend for the royal family, as they all visited the Queen and spent Easter with her at Windsor Castle.

One-year-old August would have no doubt enjoyed a fun Easter egg hunt alongside the rest of his cousins. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were in attendance with their children, Sienna and Wolfie, and the Cambridges were also present, with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Proud parents Jack and Eugenie watch on as August takes his first steps

A former palace chef has revealed in the past that the Queen's staff make the Easter eggs by hand in the castle kitchens. The adults' eggs are beautifully decorated with sugared flowers, whereas the children's feature fun designs.

The chef also confirmed that Her Majesty's Easter egg is always made from dark chocolate as it is her favourite.

It's no secret that the 95-year-old is very attentive with her young guests. Speaking on the ITV documentary Our Queen at 90, The Duchess of Cambridge said: "[The Queen] always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family."

