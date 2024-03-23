It's Princess Eugenie's birthday on 23 March and we imagine she has a fun day lined up with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, nine months.

The royal couple married in October 2018 in a beautiful wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and they welcomed their first child August in 2021, followed by their second son Ernest in 2023.

The family split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and their sunny residence in Portugal.

Eugenie, 34, often shares photos of her children on her Instagram page, which is unusual for a member of the royal family - a testament to Sarah Ferguson's daughter's down-to-earth nature.

August's birthday Princess Eugenie shared this adorable photo of her two sons hugging her tightly. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you."

Cerebrating the late Queen © Instagram/PrincessEugenie Back in June 2002, little August enjoyed watching the RAF fly-past at Buckingham Palace which paid tribute to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie wrote: "The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years."

August with elephants © Getty Eugenie shared this lovely photo of herself and August in London's Green Park in 2021. She wrote: "A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you.



"Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him."



August meets Ernest! © Instagram We absolutely adored this photo of August meeting his little brother Ernest. Princess Eugenie shared the personal snap on Instagram and wrote: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.



"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."



Baby Ernest © Instagram What a cutie! Eugenie posted this adorable photo of newborn baby Ernest on her social media and fans adored the picture. Just look at that blue knitted hat and those tiny fingers.

Welcome baby August © Instagram/PrincessEugenie Eugenie and Jack introduced their firstborn in February 2021 with this beautiful family photo. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," said Eugenie.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

