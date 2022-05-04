Meghan Markle faces another setback following Netflix disappointment The Duchess of Sussex recently received some bad news

The Duchess of Sussex received some disappointing news at the start of May when it was revealed that her upcoming aminated series, Pearl, had been cancelled by Netflix.

And now, she is facing another setback.

It had been widely reported that 40-year-old Meghan was hoping to retain the domain name for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after she applied to reactivate The Tig trademark in September last year.

Initially, Prince Harry's wife had to deactivate the blog, which included everything from her favourite wines to her best holiday destinations, when she married into the British royal family in May 2018.

Meghan deactivated her blog ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry

But there was a flaw in her 2021 reapplication, according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden – she had failed to sign it.

Meghan has reportedly been told by the US Patents and Trademark Office that she must now wait another six months before being able to apply again. She was also informed that the original description of the blog was "too broad".

Meghan shared a farewell note to her followers

Despite these recent setbacks, Meghan was in high spirits at the weekend as she cheered on her husband during a friendly game of polo at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

She was joined at the event by her best friend of several years, Markus Anderson, the Director of Soho House.

Markus and Meghan have been close friends for many years

Markus has been by the Duchess' side for some of her biggest life events.

When she finally made her relationship public with Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games, Markus was there too. He also attended her wedding in Windsor and hosted the couple in Amsterdam back in 2018, when Soho House opened a new hotel in the city.

Prince Harry and Meghan are known to be fans of the private members' club, and even went on their first date at its London branch in 2016.

