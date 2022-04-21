The secret meaning behind Meghan Markle's faux pas – explained The Duchess of Sussex was at the Invictus Games earlier this week

Meghan Markle made one small faux pas during her time at the Invictus Game when she took part in a private engagement with the British embassy.

Spending time with some toddlers at a painting session, Meghan painted the flag of Ukraine, before writing the word "peace" over it, but unfortunately she ended up painting the flag upside down. However, there was a method behind what seemed like a mistake, as under military protocol, an upside-down flag is a call sign for help or that the holder is in danger.

The Duchess of Sussex may very well have painted the flag this way to further highlight that plight of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia at the end of February.

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, launched the Invictus Games as a space for wounded service personnel to compete.

During a speech to launch the games, both Meghan and Harry paid tribute to the Ukrainian team that had been assembled.

In her remarks, Meghan said: "For each team, my husband and I both recognise it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with."

Meghan painted the Ukrainian flag

Her husband went on to add: "Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated.

"You told me yesterday when you decided to join us despite all odds, you said you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country.

"You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more. And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you."

Meghan attended the opening days of this year's Invictus Games

There was a tinge of sadness before the Games began, as back in March, competitor Serhii Karaivan died as he fought for his homeland.

"Our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," a statement from Harry and Meghan read.

"We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination.

"We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can." They added: "All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines."

