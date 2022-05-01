Meghan Markle bids farewell to latest television project amid Netflix cutbacks The series was still in development

Amid a series of cutbacks and layoffs by Netflix following the news of a massive drop in subscribers, Deadline reports that Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated animated series, Pearl, didn't make the cut.

The series was announced last summer and was meant to be produced by none other than David Furnish, Elton John's husband.

The project was to be the first animated series for Archwell Productions, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's venture with the streaming giant intended to produce scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming.

Pearl was described as: "A family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history."

The animated series was still in the development process at the time of the news.

When the series was first announced, Meghan said: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges."

The Duke and Duchess founded Archwell Productions in October of 2020

She detailed her excitement to work with Netflix, expressing that: "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

In a shoutout to David, she said: "David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

The two spent the past month of April enjoying the Invictus Games

Per Deadline, it wasn't the only upcoming animated series Netflix cancelled, including Dino Daycare from Ada Twist, Scientist executive producer Chris Nee, and the South Asian-inspired adventure Boons and Curses."

