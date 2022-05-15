Mike Tindall comes out in support of James Haskell as he shows off special talent The former rugby stars used to play for England

Mike Tindall and James Haskell have a long history of friendship and on Saturday, the 43-year-old came out in support of the former rugby star as he showcased another special talent.

Taking to his Instagram feed, the father-of-three shared a video of James DJing at an epic party at the Depot in Plymouth, whilst on tour with their podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shows off James Haskell's impressive DJ set

Captioning the post, Mike wrote: "Sometimes the crowd can’t control themselves when @jameshaskell is dropping beats!!!"

In the video, the crowd are going wild as James plays. Mike also took to his Stories to document the event and showed off candid action shots.

Mike shared the update with his 852,000 followers

One of the photos, taken from behind the DJ booth, saw Mike giving James friendly banter about the evening.

Captioning the photo, he penned: "Come on then @jameshaskell, let's see what you're made of."

Fans were very impressed with James' talent and shared their clips of the evening which the father-to-be reshared on his Stories.

Mike and James were teammates

The owner of the venue, Ben Gill-Carey wrote: "Never been more pleasantly surprised at a DJ in my booking career." A fan also said: "He's flying."

Mike and James are due to appear in Swansea on Sunday for their next live show of the podcast, before heading over to Dublin.

The pair and fellow podcast host Alex Payne started their podcast in 2020 and now have a very impressive three million listeners and over 20 million online viewers.

Earlier this month, the trio exclusively talked to HELLO! about their plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Mike said: "I'll be cheering on her [the Queen's] horses at the Epsom Derby.

Mike, James and Alex are good friends

"The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it’s the only race none of her horses have won.

"How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year."

James will be joining his friend at the Derby, as well as his beautiful wife Chloe Madeley, who is pregnant with their first child.

Alex revealed that his Jubilee plans consist of "a street party with family" – his wife Cordelia and children, Martha, 12, and Harry, ten.

