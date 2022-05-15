Sophie Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor enjoy mother-daughter day out ahead of the Queen's Jubilee The royal duo looked wonderful!

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor enjoyed an exciting mother-daughter outing as they attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday - and Louise looked spectacular.

MORE: The Queen makes surprise outing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Leading her mother, who followed in the carriage behind her, the 18-year-old looked more glamorous than ever as she appeared at the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen is all smiles at the Windsor Horse Show

She donned a pretty makeup look with light pink glossy lips which matched her pink earrings.

MORE: The Queen's great-grandchildren to make rare apperance during Platinum Jubilee

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor's heartfelt Platinum Jubilee role revealed

The equestrian also made a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather Prince Philip at the event, and sported her equestrian brooch – a nod to her and Philip's shared passion for carriage riding.

Louise was beaming © PA Images

Philip took up the sport in his fifties after retiring from Polo. In 2017 he said: "I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go.

"So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought - why not?"

This isn't the first time Louise has been spotted with the brooch as she also wore it when she attended Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

Sophie looked so proud of her daughter © PA Images

Back in 2019, Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

On Friday, Lady Louise showed off her exquisite carriage-driving skills again but this time it was her grandmother the Queen who had a front-row seat.

Her Majesty was all smiles as she and her daughter-in-law Sophie watched Louise, and the Countess couldn't help but proudly snap photos of her firstborn as she rode past.

The Queen stepped out ahead of her Jubilee celebrations

The monarch made a surprise appearance at the exciting day, arriving in her black range rover and was met with applause as she made her way to her seat.

The event, which started on Thursday and will run until Sunday, is said to be the Queen's favourite event of the year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.