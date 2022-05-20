Pippa Middleton- what does she do for a living? Kate Middleton's sister has enjoyed business success

Despite being notoriously private about her personal life, Pippa Middleton - the younger sister of Kate Middleton - has managed to make a name for herself over the years.

READ: Inside Pippa Middleton's £17m London home with gym and underground den

The socialite first made headlines following her appearance at her sister’s wedding where she wore her iconic figure-hugging white gown which set the internet alight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pippa Middleton's rise to fame

Over the years, the 38-year-old has embarked on a variety of business ventures with each new project adding a string to her bow.

READ: Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James' houses are worlds apart

MORE: Pippa Middleton's exciting new career plans revealed

Having graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in English Literature, the socialite put her degree to good use when she worked alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, with her mail-order business Party Pieces.

Pippa released her book in 2012

Working from the family’s Berkshire home, Pippa was put in charge of setting up the company’s blog.

Six months after her sister’s royal wedding in 2011, the mum-of-two landed a deal with Penguin and released a party planning book entitled, Celebrate.

The beautifully illustrated book offers readers a range of festive recipes and crafts designed to please family and friends.

Pippa cut her professional teeth at her mum's business

Later in 2013, the middle child of the Middleton family dipped her toes into the world of wellness with a food column in Waitrose Magazine called 'Pippa’s Friday Night Feasts.'

The then-editor of Waitrose Kitchen, William Sitwell, said that readers would enjoy Pippa’s relaxed and easy entertaining ideas.

He added: "Pippa will be an excellent contributor to the magazine, bringing with her a wealth of experience of entertaining, gained in part from working at her family’s party business."

Fast-forward to 2014, Pippa became an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation where she took part in a 3,000-mile cycling race across the US, followed by a 6.5km swimming competition in Istanbul.

A few years after her marriage, Pippa and her financier husband James Matthews bought Bucklebury Farm in 2020 - a 70-acre deer and safari park located in the stunning Pang valley in West Berkshire.

Pippa and James married in 2017

The farm is home to an extensive deer herd boasting four different breeds including Red deer, Sika, Fallow and Axis.

More recently, it’s thought that the pair are in the process of refurbishing and extending existing barns to make space for a new covered play barn and outdoor seating.

In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Bucklebury Farm is set to host a variety of fun, family events spanning four days.

Aside from tractor rides and deer feeding opportunities, events include circus performers, musicians, arts and crafts and plenty of food and drink.

Entrance tickets can be purchased on the day of entry and visitors are advised to pre-book online.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.