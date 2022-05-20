Duchess of Cornwall gets the giggles as she receives unexpected gift during royal tour of Canada Prince Charles and Camilla enjoyed a whirlwind three-day trip

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were in Canada this week - and you won't believe the memento Camilla received during one of her latest appearances.

On Thursday, on the final day of their royal tour, Camilla was given a fluffy, handmade stress ball fashioned from beaver fur, whilst visiting Yellowknife - and her reaction was so sweet!

On receipt of the gift Camilla laughed and said: "Everybody needs a stress ball". Jane Dragon, 81, who made the gift for the Duchess, said: "It’s from sheared beaver."

She was very excited to meet the royal pair after having met the Queen when she visited the country. Jane added: "We are very lucky to see them. I met the Queen when she came and now they are here."

Charles and Camilla were met with rain on their final day, but that didn't dampen their spirits as they enjoyed an exciting visit to the Indigenous Dettah community. The couple were welcomed by the two Chiefs for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation – Chief Edward Sangris of the Dettah and Chief Fred Sangris of Ndilo.

Camilla, who was gifted a stress ball, also tried on some gloves in Yellowknife

Throughout the day, Charles and Camilla took part in a Feeding the Fire Ceremony, led by Elder Bernadette Martin. During the impressive ceremony, smoke came up from a central fire pit while they put offerings of tobacco in and traditional drummers played before a group prayer to the spirits took place.

Charles and Camilla were kindly gifted a pair of traditional moccasins each after looking at a selection of drums. The Prince of Wales appeared to be particularly impressed with the instruments and said: "They are amazing."

The royals took part in a Feeding the Fire Ceremony

Charles and Camilla also met with Angela Lafferty, director of language, culture and history for the YKDFN. Angela told Charles and Camilla how different moose antlers were used to scrape hides before they were tanned.

