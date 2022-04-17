Princess Charlene shares first photos since her return to Monaco – see her transformation The royal was photographed with her family

Princess Charlene of Monaco took to social media to share some rare behind-the-scenes family photos on Easter Sunday – and we almost didn't recognise her! The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos from the day.

In one image, the princess sat in church with her children and her husband, Prince Albert, and in the following photo, taken in the palace gardens, they gathered around the pool, with an Easter basket to one side.

The doting mum looked stunning in a long floral print dress, and her hair had been styled in a platinum blonde close crop.

Previously, the princess had darker blonde, bobbed hair. Charlene cuddled her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella, while her twin Jacques sat next to her.

Albert put his hands on Jacques' and Charlene's shoulders in a picture of family togetherness. The image was also shared to the princess' Instagram page, with the simple caption: "Happy Easter [red heart emoji]."

Her followers were delighted by the picture, with many posting hearts and heart-eyes emojis in response. "Same to you too and your lovely family," wrote one, while another commented: "Be well … nice picture."

It was the first time Albert had been pictured since confirming his second COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday. The palace has since confirmed that the prince has tested negative.

The Princess shared family photos on Easter Sunday

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene had been staying at a treatment facility close to Monaco, with Albert confirming towards the end of last year that she was expected to stay there for some time.

Charlene returned to Monaco last month after being grounded in South Africa for six months due to an ear nose and throat infection that meant she was unable to fly. Back in November, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella honoured their mother as they joined their father at a public engagement.

Charlene and her family in the palace gardens. Image: Eric Mathon/Princely Palace, Monaco

Albert and the children marked the centenary of the Soroptimist International, an organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls across the world.

The royal twins planted a South African tree during the ceremony, a nod to Charlene's home country. The planting of the tree came shortly after the young royals held up signs saying: "We miss you mommy," during Monaco's National Day, which Charlene had initially been slated to attend.

