Prince Albert to be joined by twins Jacques and Gabriella for special UK visit

Prince Albert of Monaco will be joined by two very special guests as he joins the British royals and world leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow next week.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 63-year-old revealed that he'll be taking his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to Scotland while he attends engagements at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The children's trip to the UK comes ahead of Princess Charlene's return to Monaco, which is expected to be later in November.

Prince Albert told the magazine: "They're on holiday [from school]. I didn't want to leave them alone in Monaco. This way, they will be with me before [Princess] Charlene comes back."

He added that Jacques and Gabriella, who turn seven on 10 December, will "have their own agenda" during their father's four-day trip to conference, with "visits to museums and little places of interest".

It follows the twins' first official state visit to Ireland last month.

Albert told PEOPLE: "Obviously at that age, 6 or 7, you can't take them everywhere because they'll get bored if it's too official. You have to bring them in slowly into public appearances and different ceremonies.

"If it's a trip, that has an official side to it, but also [they'll need] a private side and things to discover they can find it fun and amusing."

Charlene with her husband and their children in Monaco in January

It comes after the royal spoke about his wife Princess Charlene's imminent return to Monaco.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the prince revealed that he hopes to be able to travel with Charlene to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

However, he also said that there is a possibility this might not happen, continuing: "We'll make that decision at the last minute."

Previously, he stated that he expected Charlene to return to Monaco in time for the country's National Day, which is on 19 November.

The princess has remained grounded in South Africa since May, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection. She has been recovering after undergoing a "final" operation earlier this month.

