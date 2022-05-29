Princess Charlene delights fans with rare photo of children for special occasion

Princess Charlene of Monaco took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her twins getting ready to enjoy the local Grand Prix.

The mum-of-two posted a picture of seven-year-old Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques sitting on a sofa, and it showed the little girl wearing a beautiful floral print dress while her brother was dressed smartly in a blue shirt and grey trousers.

Gabriella held a pair of binoculars in the foreground of the image while her brother appeared to be putting on headphones behind her.

Their mother captioned the photo: "Focused on the win! Here's to a great Grand Prix," and her followers were quick to react.

The princess' fans loved the glimpse of her children and the insight into the family's life, with one commenting: "So cute!"

Others chimed in: "Such gorgeous children," "OMG, look at them… they look like little adults," and: "You have two beautiful children, good luck to you four [heart emoji]."

Princess Charlene shared the lovely photo to social media

Another commenter kindly added: "Good to have you back." Charlene returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 in South Africa following a severe ear, nose and throat infection.

She was unable to immediately return to public life, with the palace releasing a statement at the time confirming that she would not be attending Monaco's National Day with Prince Albert, to allow her "time to recover" from her recent "poor health".

Princess Charlene and Gabriella were also photographed at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday

Prince Albert then revealed that his wife was resting at a confidential location, confirming that she was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

As big fans of the Grand Prix, the royal couple and their children will no doubt be excited to cheer on driver Charles Leclerc, who hails from Monaco and stands a good chance of winning, after he topped the timing sheets for two practice sessions held before the Grand Prix.

