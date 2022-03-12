Princess Charlene returns to Monaco after nearly a year away The royal has now reunited with her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle

Princess Charlene has finally returned to Monaco and reunited with her family after spending nearly a year away from them while battling an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by the Palace and confirmed that because of the royal's "encouraging recovery" and with her doctors' permission she has been able to return to her home. The statement added: "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments."

It went on to say that she was looking forward to socialising with the people of Monaco once her health has recovered.

The statement finished by saying: "In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected."

The princess was admitted to a treatment facility outside of Monaco in November, with her husband revealing in December that she was "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner".

The royal has finally reunited with her children

Charlene, who turned 44 in January, has missed a number of public engagements due to her health in recent months, including last month's Sainte Dévote celebrations.

The Princely Palace said at the time in a statement that the princess is recovering well, but that she will still need to rest and receive dental treatment for a few more weeks.

Charlene only returned to Monaco in November after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ENT infection.

She has spent nearly a year away from Monaco

It's understood that Prince Albert and the couple's seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, visited Princess Charlene at the treatment facility during the Christmas holidays.

Charlene has also been active on her Instagram account, sharing an illustrated family Christmas card, a birthday video from her foundation and a tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away in December.

Albert and Charlene marked their tenth wedding anniversary last July, but spent the day apart as the princess was still in South Africa, where she underwent multiple procedures for the ENT infection.

