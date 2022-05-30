Zara Tindall cheered on by husband Mike and her adorable children at horse trials The family of five were out for the day

Zara and Mike Tindall were spotted on an adorable day out with baby Lucas on Sunday as the mother-of-three competed at the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk.

Lucas was joined by his older siblings Mia, eight, and Lena, three, who, along with their dad, cheered on their talented equestrian mum.

The Tindalls appeared to have a fabulous time. Baby Lucas looked thoroughly engaged as he was captured watching the day's activities from the sidelines while being held by his mother.

In the snap, Lucas can be seen next to his sister Mia, wearing sweet navy blue and red wellington boots which matched his navy blue puffer coat that was detailed with red zips.

Baby Lucas looked enthralled with the day's events © Geoffrey Robinson photography

Mia looked very glamorous in leopard print leggings paired with a blue denim jacket and stylish white sunglasses which she wore on her head.

In another adorable photo, Lucas can be seen being carried on dad Mike's back while mum Zara gives him some juice.

Zara competed in the cross country section of the competition.

The Tindalls enjoyed the sunshine © Geoffrey Robinson photography

Other photos from the exciting day show daughter Mia being thrown up in the air by dad Mike. The pair were also captured getting food from the event; Mia had a Fanta Lemon with her lunch while dad Mike went for an apple juice.

The Tindalls are often seen out in force together to support Zara, and last month the family made an appearance at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

Mike has such a close bond with his daughters

Once again the family were smitten with baby Lucas, especially dad Mike who was captured cuddling up to his gorgeous son and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Other photos from the sunny day showed mum Zara also snuggling up to her baby whilst sporting her horseriding gear, and Mia and Lena were captured on top of Mike as they played on the grass.

