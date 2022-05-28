Zara Tindall looks flawless with casual ensemble as Queen rests in Balmoral The Queen's granddaughter was at the Houghton International Horse Trials

Zara Tindall always looks elegant no matter what she wears and she proved that on Saturday when she rocked a casual ensemble.

The Queen's granddaughter was competing at the Houghton International Horse Trials in Norfolk, and ahead of her competition she was spotted purchasing a crispy duck wrap for lunch, which she paid for using her mobile phone. The royal looked fabulous as she styled out a pair of skinny jeans and black trainers as she left the food stall.

It proved to be a little bit chilly in Norfolk, as Zara chose to wrap up warm with a blue coat as she toured the show arena, looking at the obstacles she and her horse would be soon jumping over.

But as ever, Zara handled the challenge with ease, as she changed into her racing gear, which consisted of a white racing suit, blue blazer, and black riding boots.

Her casual ensemble was worlds away from the look that she wore at a charity ball she attended last week with her brother, Peter Phillips.

Zara tucked into a duck wrap as she rocked her casual ensemble. CREDIT: Geoff Robinson

Zara looked stunning in a metallic satin floaty gown which she accessorised with a pair of silver stilettos and a matching handbag.

She completed her look with dainty silver drop earrings, and she kept her makeup looking natural and fuss-free.

The Queen's eldest grandchildren embraced one another as they posed for the cameras and looked thrilled to be supporting the wildlife conservation charity together.

Zara looked so elegant in the outfit. CREDIT: Geoff Robinson

Zara's trip to the Houghton International Horse Trials comes as her grandmother relaxes at Balmoral ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty normally visits at this time of year and spends an extended amount of time at Balmoral over the summer period, usually travelling there in mid-July and staying until September or October.

In the past few weeks, the monarch has carried out a string of engagements, both at home at Windsor Castle and also travelling to London despite her mobility issues.

She attended the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday and last week also opened the new Elizabeth Line at Paddington station.

