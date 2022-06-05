James Viscount Severn looks so grown up in new photos from Queen's Jubilee concert The royal family were out in full force on Saturday night

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex stepped out on Saturday night with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, to attend the Queen's Jubilee concert.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal what they really thought of the concert

James - who is rarely seen in public - looked so grown up dressed in a smart suit, as he sat with his parents and sister to enjoy the evening's entertainment.

The 14-year-old was captured on camera smiling as he watched the show, which included performances from Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Queen.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the highlights from the Platinum Jubilee concert

Many members of the royal family were out to watch the show, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who took their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Highlights from the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace

MORE: Prince Charles remembers Prince Philip in emotional speech at Platinum Party at the Palace

During the service, which celebrated the Queen's 70 years of service, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to both his mother and late father, Prince Philip.

As he spoke, images of Her Majesty that he had personally chosen flashed up behind him.

James Viscount Severn with the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor

The speech had personal moments for Charles as well as he recounted watching the coronation of the Queen when he was just four years old, and also featured photos of his parents together back when they were both younger.

RELATED: Kate Middleton dazzles in elegant white power suit at Party at the Palace

MORE: Duchess Kate & Meghan Markle cheered at Queen's Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving – best photos

"Your Majesty, Mummy," he began. "The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.

The royal family had the best time at the special concert

"On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

MORE: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Epsom Derby LIVE: Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, & Princess Beatrice at the races

He continued: "Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit… My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.