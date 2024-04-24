Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis' birthday photos all have this in common – did you notice?
Prince Louis' birthday photos all have this in common – did you notice?

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son has a trademark look

2 minutes ago
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, celebrated his sixth birthday yesterday, with the royals sharing a photo of him to mark the day.

The sweet snap shows the young prince lying on the ground smiling for the camera, in a picture taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales. The photo mirrors Louis' previous birthday portraits in that it was taken outside – but did you notice the other similarity between his birthday posts?

Eagle-eyed royal watchers who have been following Louis' life will have noticed that each and every one of Louis' birthday photos shows the youngster wearing a smart shirt. In his first birthday snap, Louis wears a round collared shirt with a red trim, while for his second birthday, Princess Kate dressed him in a blue and white gingham number.

2 prince louis first birthday© Photo: Alamy
Prince Louis on his first birthday

By the time his third birthday rolled around, Louis was trussed up in a blue and white striped shirt under a cosy navy jumper, and for his fourth birthday, he wore a check shirt under a star print pullover.

prince louis fourth birthday photo© Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis on his fourth birthday

Prints are clearly a favourite of Louis, as when he turned five he rocked another patterned sweater, atop another check skirt.

Prince Louis turning five
Prince Louis turning five

There was something extra special about Louis' sixth birthday shirt, however. It appears to be a hand-me-down from his older brother, Prince George.

The blue and green shirt appears to have been worn by Prince George in 2021 during a Father's Day outing in Sandringham with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

It's not the first time Louis has sported his older brother's hand-me-downs. The beloved striped shirt he wore to mark the late Queen's 97th birthday was originally worn by Prince George in 2017, in a photo shared to celebrate the future king's fourth birthday.

prince george fourth birthday© Photo: Getty Images
Prince George originally wore this shirt, loved by his little brother

Prince Louis has even borrowed clothes from his uncle, Prince Harry! Louis wore a fetching embroidered shirt to his first Trooping the Colour event in 2019, with the Duke of Sussex wearing it way back in 1986.

prince louis trooping the colour smiles© Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry first wore this outfit in 1986

Princess Charlotte borrowed items from her uncle's iconic wardrobe too, strapped in red buckled sandals during a royal visit to Poland and Germany in 2017.

Princess Charlotte wearing blue dress, red cardigan and shoes in Canada, 2016© Getty
Princess Charlotte's red shoes were owned by Prince Harry originally

We can't wait to see what fashion-forward Louis wears next! 

