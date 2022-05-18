Prince Edward stuns onlookers with very unexpected mode of transport! He ditched his royal car

Passengers on the Jubilee Line were in for a surprise on Monday!

Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son, was seen riding on the London Underground, blending into the crowds as he discreetly stood on the train, in conversation with another man.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Edward – married to Sophie Wessex since 1999 – was dressed in a blue suit and matching shirt and tie, holding his overcoat and carrying an umbrella.

He was seen embarking at Green Park before getting off at Waterloo. A spokesperson has since confirmed it was the Earl, stating: "It's not uncommon for him to catch the tube."

Edward, 58, and Sophie are considered among the most down-to-earth royals despite the fact their public profile has increased in recent years.

"Edward and Sophie are a very unroyal couple. They have no airs and graces," royal write Penny Junor has said. "They are very low key. And they don't have a sense of entitlement. So, maybe we will see more of them. The public, I think, like them."

The couple are proud parents to two children – Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Seven, 14 – and despite their lineage, mother Sophie has said it is unlikely they will ever take on official royal roles.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie told The Sunday Times in 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

The Countess also spoke lovingly about her husband and his role within their family.

"He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father."

Sophie and Edward have kept their children's life quite private since they were born, only appearing at a handful of royal events per year.

"They go to a regular school [they both attend top independent schools]. They go to friends for sleepovers and parties," Sophie noted.

"At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends. I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother."

