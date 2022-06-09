Prince George buries his head in his hands after Prince Louis' hilarious antics in new clip The royal brothers made rare appearances at Platinum Jubilee

Prince George very much appeared to be like any older sibling, looking rather unimpressed with his younger brother's cheeky behaviour. On Sunday, Prince Louis made headlines with his hilarious antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

During the parade, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son offered several priceless moments - including when he appeared to jam to some of the music.

Watching the four-year-old son lift his hands to the air, older brother George shared a disapproving look as he buried his head in his hands.

However, Prince William and Kate – along with the rest of the world – exchanged an approving glance as they watched in delight. Louis had even stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

There was a sweet moment when he headed towards his grandfather, Prince Charles, and sat on his lap. He also gave his mother a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

Prince Louis delighted crowds over the weekend

On Monday, Prince William and Kate revealed how Prince Louis "especially" had an incredible time at the celebrations to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

The royals thanked everyone who turned out for the long weekend of celebrations, writing: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special."

In the personal message, alongside images from the weekend's events, they added: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..."

