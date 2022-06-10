Princess Beatrice pays extremely touching compliment to the Queen during Platinum Jubilee The royal shares a close bond with Her Majesty

There's no denying Princess Beatrice shares a close bond with her grandmother, the Queen. During an appearance at the Big Jubilee Lunch in London, the royal paid the monarch a sweet compliment.

All the signs showing Princess Beatrice's close bond with her grandmother the Queen

The Big Jubilee Lunch, which was held at Paddington Recreation Ground on Sunday, was hosted by Westminster council and was also attended by Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie.

Introducing herself to a table of volunteers and service users from Octavia House, Beatrice told a member of the public: "My name's Beatrice and the Queen is my granny." The woman then asked: "You're one of the royalties? Which relation are you?"

Princess Beatrice's special connection with Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton share glance as Prince Louis amuses them in unseen moment

Holding the woman's hand, the royal responded: "I am yes. She's my granny… I'm very, very lucky."

The royal has previously been open about her strong connection with the Queen. In October 2017, Princess Beatrice revealed that the two most important women in her life are her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her grandmother. "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she told HELLO!.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pictured on Sunday

"They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

"I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity. Every day she's curious to learn something new, to do something new, and I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world."

