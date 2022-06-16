Kate Middleton hosts special event focused on cause close to her heart The Duchess of Cambridge is passionate about the early years

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out an important engagement on Thursday as she hosted a roundtable event on early childhood development – a cause close to her heart.

PHOTOS: 15 times the royals have cried in public

Kate hosted the discussion that largely focused on findings by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that nine in ten people agree that early years are important in shaping children's lives, but less than a fifth recognise the importance of children's development from birth to the age of five.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton says the sweetest thing about Prince William

The research also found that seven in ten people believe early years development should be more of a priority for society, while over half recognise that future mental health is the most likely part of adult life to be affected by one's early years.

READ: Prince William reveals how Princess Charlotte is taking after Prince George

READ: Kate Middleton's severe allergy - did you spot it?

Kate hosted a roundtable event on early childhood development

At the event, Kate, who looked gorgeous in a pink suit, welcomed Health Secretary Sajid Javid, families minister Will Quince, representatives from the early years sector, and officials from the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care.

READ: Why royal ladies always sit on the back seats of Royal Ascot carriages

The event focused on findings by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

Following the publication of the report, the Duchess said: "Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.

She rocked a pink suit for the meeting

"The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas.

"Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life," said Kate

"There is more we can all do – every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them – the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more."

She welcomed Health Secretary Sajid Javid and representatives from the early years sector

Kate is passionate about children's mental health and the early years and in June 2021, she launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of early years experiences in shaping society over the long term.

Her interest even took her to Denmark where she learnt more about the country's investment in early childhood development.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.