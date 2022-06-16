Royal Ascot makes last-minute dress code change that will affect royal family and fellow guests The high temperatures mean a change

Royal Ascot is one of the most highly-anticipated events on the calendar, with the fashion often taking centre stage, but it's been announced there will be a change to the dress code.

Due to the high temperatures that are forecast for Friday, it has been confirmed that the dress code will be relaxed, so that race watchers won't be overcome by the heat. The news was announced in a tweet which read: "Due to forecast high temperatures tomorrow, following the arrival of the Royal Procession the dress code will be relaxed in all Enclosures."

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators are a must.

We can't wait to see how this will be interpreted!

The change comes right off the back of another change, which saw its rules on bringing drinks in relaxed due to the ongoing heatwave.

On Twitter, the official account for the celebration penned: "Due to high temperatures being expected, racegoers in all Enclosures are welcome to bring water and soft drinks into the Racecourse."

Ascot fashion often turns heads

The exciting event usually adheres to a strict system of rules where drinks are only permitted in certain Enclosures.

According to the 2020 rules, the official website explains: "No food, drinks or snacks are permitted to be brought into the Royal Enclosure, Village Enclosure or Queen Anne Enclosure," in order to provide racegoers with an "outstanding experience."

Day three of Royal Ascot, often referred to as Ladies' Day, was led by Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, alongside their respective husbands Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Mike Tindall.

The royals led the carriage procession, riding in the first carriage, followed by Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Sarah's husband Daniel Chatto, and the Viscount and Viscountess Brookeborough who shared the second carriage.

