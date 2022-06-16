Mike and Zara Tindall ride carriage with Princess Anne on day three of Royal Ascot They led the carriage procession

Mike and Zara Tindall stepped out for day three of Royal Ascot, Ladies' Day, joining Zara's mother Princess Anne and Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The royals led the carriage procession, riding in the first carriage, followed by Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Sarah's husband Daniel Chatto, and the Viscount and Viscountess Brookeborough who shared the second carriage.

Zara was ever the style icon, wearing a pink dress and vibrant green hat, while Princess Anne rocked a metallic-hued dress.

WATCH: Best moments from day three of Royal Ascot

The group were pictured mingling and enjoying the races from the Royal Enclosure after the carriage procession. The Countess of Wessex was also spotted on day three, looking stunning in a floral dress.

Mike and Zara stepped out for day three of Royal Ascot

The Queen, 96, has been notably absent from the equestrian event due to her mobility issues and it was hoped she would attend Thursday's event.

She has more than ten horses entered over the five days of Royal Ascot which ends on Saturday; her horse Reach For The Moon is odds-on to win a race on Thursday, while her horses Tactical and Saga also stand a chance.

Sophie Wessex stunned in a floral dress

She is also usually on hand to present the trophy to the winner of the Gold Cup.

In the official programme that was handed out on day one of Royal Ascot, Her Majesty had penned a message, writing: "After the challenges of recent times, this year's royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall rode in the first carriage

"Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level."

Ascot is one of the Queen's favourite equestrian events in her diary. She lives a 15-minute drive away from the racecourse and usually attends every year.

Lady Sarah Chatto also took part in the carriage procession

Members of the royal family who have stepped out this week so far include Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

