How the Queen is following Royal Ascot and her family's attendance at the races from home Her Majesty has not yet made an appearance at the races this year

The Queen has not yet made an appearance at Royal Ascot this year, but there's no doubt she'll be eagerly following the races from home.

The 96-year-old monarch is a keen equestrian and racegoer and events like Royal Ascot and the Royal Windsor Horse Show are highlights in her diary. But due to her episodic mobility issues, it's understood that the Queen has been enjoying the Berkshire races from the comfort of her house.

READ: Why Prince William and Kate may not attend Royal Ascot this year

Earlier this month, her granddaughter Zara Tindall revealed that Her Majesty was tuning in to the Epsom Derby over the Platinum Jubilee weekend after being forced to pull out last minute.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla lead royals on day two of Ascot

And it sounds like she has a great set-up at home, which she is most likely repeating for Royal Ascot.

READ: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare loved-up snap with Princess Beatrice

READ: Why royal ladies always sit on the back seats of Ascot carriages

"She will be watching on the TV. She has a few runners today dotted around the country, so she knows exactly what's going on," Zara said, referring to the Derby. "She'll just be sat on the sofa watching the TV. She'll be in her comfy clothes… She's got runners today, so she'll concentrate on that and be watching the Derby."

The Queen pictured at Royal Ascot last year

The Queen's Windsor Castle home is a 15-minute drive away from Royal Ascot so there is still hope that she will make an appearance before the event draws to an end on Saturday.

She has more than ten horses entered over the five days of the event, with her horse Reach For The Moon odds-on to win a race on Thursday, as well as her horses Tactical and Saga standing a chance, meaning she could make an appearance then. She is also usually on hand to present the trophy to the winner of the Gold Cup.

Prince Charles and Camilla on day two of Royal Ascot 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla attended days one and two of Royal Ascot this week, leading the royal procession by riding in the first carriage. They left an empty space in their carriage on both days as a sign of respect for Her Majesty who would normally be in attendance.

Other members of the royal family who have stepped out this week include Prince Edward and Sophie, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Princess Anne.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.