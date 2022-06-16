Eamonn Holmes debuts trim physique - fans all say the same thing Eamonn Holmes looked incredibly dapper at Ascot on Wednesday

Eamonn Holmes has been in the wars lately, following an A&E dash that almost saw him undergo emergency surgery.

After being released from hospital, the GB News presenter was back to his chipper self on Wednesday, attending Royal Ascot with his wife Ruth Langsford and co-host Isabel Webster. Former This Morning star Eamonn was relying on a walking stick to support him, but his fans were distracted by his new svelte physique.

"You're looking fantastic," one said, while another commented: "You're looking trim fella, what's your secret?"

The praise didn't stop there though – another asked: "Have you lost weight Eamonn?" while a fourth wrote: "Looking at you, one wouldn't think you had a stint in hospital, you look slimmer."

Eamonn didn't reply to the compliments to share his weight loss secrets, but we do know that his osteopath James Davies has been keeping the presenter in top condition.

Eamonn Holmes looked trim posing with Isabel Webster

On Instagram, James shared what he and Eamonn have been up to, writing: "Rehab and recovery in the pool and some treatment including cupping, stretching, Massage and osteopathy. The work continues."

Eamonn shared a snap from his cupping session with James, with James explaining he likes cupping because it's a quick and effective release of tension, getting the blood flowing to the area and ridding it of toxins.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes both looked fab at Royal Ascot

James also works with Joe Wicks, Alesha Dixon and David Beckham, treating the former footballer to acupuncture – David even said it was the "one thing that repairs [him] after a hard week of working out."

