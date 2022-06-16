Royal Ascot makes last minute change to etiquette The organisers had an announcement

Royal Ascot took to social media to announce a change to the usual etiquette for "racegoers" as temperatures are set to soar during the iconic five-day event.

MORE: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare loved-up snap with wife Princess Beatrice at Ascot

On Twitter, the official account for the celebration penned on Thursday: "Due to high temperatures being expected, racegoers in all Enclosures are welcome to bring water and soft drinks into the Racecourse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla lead royal procession on day two of Ascot

The new exception left fans with more questions about attending Ascot in the heatwave, which is set to see temperatures rise to a whopping 33 degrees.

SEE: 15 of the most unforgettable Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies

READ: Princess Anne radiates cool in silver silk at Royal Ascot

One fan penned: "Will jackets still be mandatory throughout the racecourse? Or will that rule be relaxed?"

Due to high temperatures being expected, racegoers in all Enclosures are welcome to bring water and soft drinks into the Racecourse. — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 16, 2022

The anouncement was made on Twitter

The exciting event usually adheres to a strict system of rules where drinks are only permitted in certain Enclosures.

According to the 2020 rules, the official website explains: "No food, drinks or snacks are permitted to be brought into the Royal Enclosure, Village Enclosure or Queen Anne Enclosure," in order to provide racegoers with an "outstanding experience."

The star-studded event has already seen countless A-listers and royals in attendance such as the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Beatrice, but there are questions as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend.

William and Kate were out on royal engagements

Contrary to the royal family's infatuation with horses, the event is not a favourite of the royal pair. This is in part due to the fact that the Duchess is actually allergic to horses.

Kate made the admission back in 2009 when Australian author Kathy Lette asked why she wasn't playing polo, prompting her to make the confession.

The royals have missed the first two days of the five-day event as they were out on other engagements.

Princess Beatrice arrived in the carriage procession

On Tuesday, the pair made a heartfelt appearance in West London, to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people lost their lives.

The Duke and Duchess watched a multi-faith service take place, organised by Grenfell United.

Before the service, the royals met privately with survivors of the fire and those who lost loved ones.

At the end of the memorial, they were invited to lay wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.