Zara and Mike Tindall share rare insight into daughter Lena's birthday celebrations Lena turned four on Saturday

It has been a busy week for Zara and Mike Tindall, as not only have the royal couple been out at Royal Ascot, but they've also been preparing for daughter Lena's fourth birthday.

And on the big day, doting father Mike shared an insight into the celebrations as they stood in a wide-open area surrounded by dozens of colourful balloons. While Mike proudly stood holding his lot aloft, Zara playfully hid under hers, and even got them styled to look they would work as a hat for the Ascot celebrations.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares amazing update about his children

Although their full plans for Lena's birthday aren't known, the event will probably be held at their home on the Gatcombe Park Estate, where they live close to Zara's brother Peter, his daughters and mother Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

As well as young Lena, Zara and Mike are parents to Mia, eight, and one-year-old son Lucas.

In the post Mike shared, he also gave an insight into some potential Ascot fashion he might style next year as he posed in Zara's striking hat.

He joked in the caption: "How could I have forgot this one from yesterday!! We have already started planning for next year @ascotracecourse??"

The pair played around with balloons

Fans enjoyed the photos shared, and many wanted to wish the young royal a happy birthday, as one posted: "Happy birthday to Lena!"

A second shared: "Happy birthday Léna," and a third added: "Happy Birthday to Lena."

Others commented on the closeness that Zara and Mike share with one another, with many labelling them a "great couple".

A follower even teased: "There's Instagram husbands and now you've established Insta royal spouses."

Lena turned four on Saturday

The couple will have more to celebrate next month, as they mark 11 years since tying the knot in Edinburgh.

On the day, Zara wore a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath.

It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Anne.

