Earl Charles Spencer shares chilling photo of Princess Diana's former home The Princess of Wales' brother lives at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer lives at their childhood home of Althorp House – and it looks totally chilling in a brand-new picture shared to his Instagram feed.

GALLERY: See Princess Diana's stately home upbringing

Sharing the snap with his 87,000 followers, Charles simply wrote: "Midnight," along with the hashtags: "#althorp #historichouse #nighttimephotography #spencerfamily #northamptonshire."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's former home is full of wildlife

The image showed the iconic historical building lit up in the darkness, against a backdrop of the stunning night sky. Clouds could be seen gathered overhead and there are also trees to the side of the huge building being illuminated.

Charles Spencer captured this magical shot at night

"What an outstanding photo. The sky above! It looks like a theatre back drop," praised one fan, while another added: "That is a quite stunning photograph.... thank you for sharing." Others added comments including the words "magical" and "stunning" after seeing the late-night photo.

MORE: Princess Diana's brother Charles has banned this from family home

READ: Charles Spencer auctions off special tribute dedicated to his late sister

The Grade I listed residence has 90 spectacular rooms and is surrounded by 550 glorious acres of land and the Northamptonshire estate is also Princess Diana's final resting place.

Inside, there is a grand library which is filled with historical books and unique artworks from around the world. When Charles shared a photograph of it in all its glory, he wrote: "The Library at @althorphouse - to most people, the best room in the place. Despite the grand sweep of its design, it somehow doesn’t feel overbearing. #historichouse #interior #englishflowers."

The countryside residence is stunning

The house also includes a grand bedroom where Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing and two impressive dining rooms, one called the Marlborough Room, and another the Great Room.

Just like many royal residences, an example being Buckingham Palace, there is an art gallery inside. Althorp House's own Picture Gallery is 115 feet long and features a selection of photos in fine 'Sunderland Frames' – which are scalloped designs that the 2nd Earl of Sunderland had made in Italy and Spain.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.