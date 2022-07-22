Charles Spencer shares breathtaking photo of Althorp House following fire on the grounds The property saw a fire break out during the heatwave

Charles Spencer regularly thrills fans with insights into his life in Althorp House, and his latest photo took their breath away.

The Earl shared a beautiful shot of the house that wouldn't look out of place in an art gallery. The scenic image captured the house in its full glory with a jaw-dropping purple sky, that was covered with plenty of clouds, adding an ethereal quality. The image had been taken in low light as evidenced by the fact that lights were on inside the property.

WATCH: Karen Spencer films dramatic fire at Althorp House

In a simple caption, the father-of-seven wrote: "Cool July evening air, at @althorphouse."

Fans were blown away by the sensational image shared, as one simply said: "So lovely," while a second posted: "Beautiful," and a third added: "The purple sky is beautiful!"

A fourth enthused: "Wonderful picture, amazing sky and the colours..." and a fifth commented: "Spectacular colour and effect..."

The Earl shared a stunning shot of the property

However, a few followers were left confused by Charles' use of the word "cool" as they were under the belief that the UK was experiencing a heatwave.

While temperatures did swelter in the country, the heatwave only lasted from Monday to Tuesday.

But the heatwave did cause some drama on the grounds of Althorp House as a fire broke out.

"Fire in one of our fields today," Charles' wife Karen wrote alongside a clip of the blaze and then the next slide read: "Fire department and Althorp team were amazing all under control now."

The property is the childhood home of Princess Diana

The second video showed the fire brigade marching a hose pipe closer to tackle the outbreak.

Clearly fast action was the key to keeping the wildfire from spreading - and luckily it appears minimal damage was done.

The Grade I listed property comprises of 90 rooms including a saloon, which is a grand hallway and a picture gallery. One of the major highlights is the home's grand library, and as such it often features on the property's official Instagram account.

