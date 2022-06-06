Charles Spencer shares gushing tribute to 'timeless beauty' Karen ahead of wedding anniversary

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer took a break from sharing gorgeous photos of his family home Althorp House to post a gushing birthday message to his wife Karen (née Villeneuve).

The Countess turned 50 on 6 June, just weeks before the couple celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the 9th Earl Spencer took to Instagram to post a loved-up couple of the pair standing outside Althorp dressed in blue jeans, coordinating brown boots and warm jackets.

Karen wore her dark hair in a bouncy blowdry and sported natural makeup, and we can see why Charles described his wife as a "timeless beauty". He sweetly wrote in the caption: "A very Happy 50th birthday to Karen - suitably, born on a big day - the anniversary of D-Day.

"Founder and CEO of Whole Child International, chatelaine of (and my partner at) Althorp, timeless beauty - and, most importantly of all, mother to three fabulous daughters."

Charles shared a rare tribute to his wife on her 50th birthday

His followers also sent their own messages, writing: "Congratulations on reaching the big 50!! You look fabulous.....from New Zealand!" and: "Lovely name. Very pretty lady. Happy Birthday."

Althorp House, a Grade I listed property in Northamptonshire, served as the couple's wedding venue when they tied the knot back in June 2011. They enjoyed a private civil ceremony followed by a blessing attended by close friends and family, although his nephews Princes William and Harry were not able to make an appearance.

The couple got married at Althorp House

The bride, who was 38 at the time, looked radiant in a white fitted dress with a sweetheart neckline and lace sleeves, while 47-year-old Charles was dapper in a navy pinstripe suit.

Karen and Charles met on a blind date after a former colleague of Charles said: "I've found the perfect woman for you."

They welcomed daughter Charlotte Diana Spencer in 2012, while Karen is mum to daughters Emma and Kate from a previous marriage. Meanwhile, Charles shares Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his first wife Victoria Aitken. He also shares Edmund, 17, and Lara Spencer, 15, with his ex-wife Caroline Freud.

When The Sunday Times magazine previously quizzed Karen on being Charles' third wife, she replied: "I've been a first wife and a third and - trust me on this - you really want to be the third because men are so motivated at this point. They are really, really paying attention."

