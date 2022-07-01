Earl Charles Spencer captures rare magical moment at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer often shares glimpses of his wonderful life at the glorious Althorp House, and on Friday he shared the magical moment ducks flew overhead.

Beautiful blue skies surrounded the country estate as Charles captured the phenomenon on camera. He captioned the beautiful video: "Duck fly past."

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer captured a wonderful moment on camera

The gorgeous 550-acre estate is home to an array of wildlife, and much of it gets showcased on Charles' Instagram account.

As well as Tim the resident peacock and the herd of deer that occupy the grounds, this March saw the arrival of two rescue lambs, Lucky and Minty, who will live the rest of their lives at Althorp.

The estate is full of wildlife

Charles has written several books about the amazing estate in which he references the wildlife at the home, including Althorp: The Story of an English House, and the animals evidently have plenty of space to enjoy. When the Earl posted a video of a herd of fallow deer, one follower wrote, "Absolutely love this… They're so happy and carefree, it's amazing to see our wildlife like this." Another concurred and added, "Nature at its best. Beautiful."

Princess Diana is buired on the estate

In March, the family also welcomed a new puppy into the mix. The Earl took to Twitter, where he posted a short clip of the dog being mischievous that he captioned: "New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection."

The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is now owned by her brother, and it was in fact the place that Diana first met Prince Charles!

The Princess of Wales is buried on the estate, and she would have marked her 61st birthday on Friday, so it seems poignant that her brother Charles should witness such a special moment at home on the day.

