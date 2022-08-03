Duchess Kate helps boy on train after thinking he's lost How down to earth is the Duchess of Cambridge?

The Duchess of Cambridge proved just how down to earth she is as she chatted to a young boy she thought was lost.

READ: Why Kate Middleton was spotted without two rings from Prince William for family outing

Kate was on her way to the Commonwealth Games and she chose to take the train up to Birmingham where she encountered the young boy, who is the son of Times columnist Matthew Syed. In a column, the journalist explained that he and his son, Ted, were travelling first class when he went to use the bathroom, while Ted waited outside for him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate blows a kiss to her parents in sweet moment at Wimbledon

He explained: "As I am doing my thing, I hear him talking to a woman in the vestibule. 'Are you here alone?' she asks. 'No, my dad is in there' – he says, pointing to the lavatory."

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte's unique hobby she does without Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

WOW: Princess Charlotte's new dress sells out in under 24 hours - now there's a waitlist

Matthew continued, saying he heard the pair laughing together and that they were having a "whale of a time".

As he left the cubicle, he went to thank the woman, before realising that it was the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate was at the Commonwealth Games with William and Charlotte

His son, however, appeared to be none the wiser, as Matthew recalled: "'Did you realise who that was, son?' I ask him. 'No idea but she was really nice,' he responds."

SEE: Kate Middleton wore a £11.99 Zara top and no-one noticed

LOOK: Royal teenagers! 14 best photos from their younger years

He concluded the piece by writing: "The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty. The monarchy is in consummate hands."

While Kate took the train to the event, Prince William and Princess Charlotte chose a more thrilling way to enter, as the Duke of Cambridge flew them in on a helicopter.

The Duchess enjoys travelling by train

William is an experienced and respected helicopter pilot, having served in the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

SEE: Princess Charlotte makes surprise appearance - in £39 nautical dress

MORE: Prince William and Kate enjoy sporty day out with Princess Charlotte at Commonwealth Games – best photos

He initially learned to pilot helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the RAF, and went on to train as a search and rescue pilot in 2009.

After passing his exams in 2010, he conducted 156 operations and qualified as an operational Captain.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.