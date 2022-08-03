Why Kate Middleton was spotted without two rings from Prince William for family outing The Duchess normally sports three rings

Apart from when she takes part in sporting events, the Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen without her sapphire and diamond engagement ring from her husband Prince William.

MORE: 5 royals spotted without their engagement rings – and the real reasons why

That's why some royal fans may be wondering why Kate stepped out with just her Welsh gold wedding ring during a family outing to the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. The mother-of-three usually wears three rings on her left hand – alongside her wedding band, she also rocks a sizeable engagement ring which originally belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana, and a white gold eternity band that was thought to be a generous gift from her husband following the birth of Prince George.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed

The Duchess, 40, was pictured enjoying the games with Prince William and their daughter Princess Charlotte wearing an all-white ensemble, including one of her favourite suits by Alexander McQueen and toe cap high heels by Camilla Elphick. She accessorised with subtle silver jewellery from Mappin & Webb – but where were her two rings?

SEE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring was not given to Meghan Markle

Duchess Kate was only wearing her wedding band when she stepped out with William and Charlotte

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with several suggesting that she left them at home for safe-keeping while others mused that her sapphire ring needed repairs.

"Is she wearing her ring? I can't see it in any of the photos, just a plain band," one tweeted. "Let me ask you a question. Do you have a 3-carat engagement ring with a similar setting to Catherine's?" another asked, adding: "The sheer weight alone means they are not for everyday wear. Then the upkeep for loose stones and claw tightening."

Kate normally wears three rings on her left hand

Regardless, this is not the first time Duchess Kate has left her dazzling rings at home during a royal outing. During a visit to the Evelina children's hospital in January 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge removed the same two rings for health and safety reasons.

Kensington Palace told HELLO! Online that the Duchess took off her accessories because she was visiting the children's wards, and, as such, it was important for the royal to remove any potential hygiene hazards.

The royal has taken off her rings in the past for hygiene reasons

The Duchess also removed her jewellery amid the pandemic, likely in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

And she's not alone – the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Diana have also opted to go without their sentimental accessories in the past.

MORE: Best Disney engagement rings to make her feel like a princess

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.