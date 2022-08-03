Princess Charlotte's new dress sells out in under 24 hours - now there's a waitlist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always love seeing Princess Charlotte at royal appearances! On Tuesday, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied her parents at day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham.

The trio were seen in the stands at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where they watched the swimming heats. Seven-year-old Charlotte stole the show, wearing a dazzling nautical dress by one of her most-worn designers, Rachel Riley. The versatile dress is made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory breton stripe. It comes with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

The 'Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress' costs £39 and since the moment she stepped out in it, the frock completely sold out in under 24 hours. Unbelievable!

The dress - which is currently in the brand's summer sale has proved so popular that the designer Rachel is going to offer a waiting list for the dress. The power of Charlotte eh?

Charlotte looked so cute in her Rachel Riley dress

It seems that history is repeating itself. Last year, when the Princess turned six, she wore a beautiful floral Rachel Riley dress once again for her official birthday portraits.

The lovely getup was printed with florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It costs £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

It sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days.

Speaking to HELLO!, Rachel said at the time: "It was such a treat to see! It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all and was gardening at the time! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

