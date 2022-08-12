The Queen's remarkable life in pictures A fascinating look on one of the most important ladies in history

This year, the Queen celebrated a remarkable 70 years on the British throne.

A national treasure in many ways, Her Majesty is one of the most loved and respected figures across the globe. Here at HELLO!, we look back at her historic legacy.

Young Elizabeth with her dogs

1920s

On 21 April 1926, the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth) gave birth to their first child, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Four years later, Princess Margaret Rose Windsor was born and became the only sibling of Elizabeth.

The Queen in 1942

1940s

In 1942, Elizabeth was appointed Colonel of the Regiment of the Grenadier Guards, on her 16th birthday.

Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon

On 20 November 1947, a sweet romance blossomed into marriage. Elizabeth married Prince Philip in Westminster Abbey. The two had a wonderful relationship that lasted for a strong 73 years. Tragically, Prince Philip passed away in 2021 during the pandemic.

The Royal Family together

On 14 November 1948, the Princess gave birth to her first child, Prince Charles. Almost two years after her first child was born, Elizabeth gave birth to her first daughter, Princess Anne. The royal baby was born on 25 August 1950.

1950s

Soon after the birth of her first and second child, Elizabeth officially became the Queen in a spectacular coronation ceremony in 1953. Most recently, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in honour of her 70-year reign as Her Majesty.

A stunning coronation

In the years that followed, the Queen had two more children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Queen and Prince Philip ride past a joyous crowd

1970s

In June 1977, the Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee, an important milestone for her at the time.

An important event also occurred in 1977, as the Queen became a first-time grandmother to Peter Phillips, who was born in November that year. Since Peter, the Queen has had another seven grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Queen and Diana in 1982

1990s

On 5 September 1997, the Queen addressed the death of Diana. The Queen said: "I want to pay tribute to Diana, myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness."

The Queen and Prince Philip looked cheerful at the Golden Jubilee celebration

2000s

In 2002, the Queen reached another milestone and celebrated her Golden Jubilee. The 2000s also had important events, such as the Queen and Prince Philip's 60-year marriage anniversary.

The Queen in 2022

This year became a delightful year for the Queen, as she celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, and also became 96 years of age. Here's to the lovely lady and her remarkable reign.

