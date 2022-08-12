Prince Charles releases poignant message during summer break

Prince Charles has interrupted his summer break to release a poignant message for a cause "immensely close" to his heart, International Youth Day.

LOOK: Inside 8 private royal bedrooms – Prince Charles, Princess Diana and more

In the video, the heir to the throne said: "Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation. In terms of the adversities they have faced, it is remarkable to see the resilience and ambition young people continue to show in the face of unprecedented global challenges."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers poignant message for International Youth Day

The Prince of Wales highlighted the effects that the pandemic, the current cost-of-living crisis and climate change is having on the mental health of the younger generation.

DISCOVER: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cute nickname for Prince Charles revealed

MORE: Prince Charles marks special role with major to changes Sandringham

He said: "My Trust has found time and time again that poor mental health can become a significant obstacle when young people try to take their next step into employment."

He also recounted from his own personal experience of meeting young people and highlighted the work that his charity, the Prince's Trust has been carrying out for the past 46 years.

However, in an empowering end to his message, he said: "It is particularly important that you know your resilience is respected, your determination is admired and that our commitment to you is clear, in order to give you all the chance you deserve."

Prince Charles founded the Princes Trust 46 years ago

The Prince's Trust was founded by Prince Charles in 1976 to help young people, aged between 11 and 30 to get their lives on track.

READ: Heartache behind Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's decision to live at Clarence House

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla pen heartfelt message to Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

The charity, which operates in 18 countries, is believed to have helped over 950,000 people within the United Kingdom alone.

Recent research from The Prince's Trust UK and Learning and Work Institute found the proportion of out of work young people reporting a mental health problem has increased from 11 per cent in 2011 to almost a third in 2022.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.