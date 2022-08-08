Prince Charles marks special role with major to changes Sandringham The Prince is on a roll!

Prince Charles is set to make major changes under his role as steward of the estate at the Queen's royal estate in Norfolk.

According to the Mail+, Charles, who is having to step in for the Monarch more and more due to her mobility issues, is "marking his mark" with exciting plans for Sandringham as he begins to also take over important behind-the-scenes responsibilities.

The publication dubbed Sandringham as the Prince's new "passion project" and has seen him take inspiration from his "beloved Highgrove" home in the Cotswolds to make renovations such as selling Sandringham-branded goods like lipgloss and gin in the gift shop.

Charles has also created an organic farm on the grounds of the estate, which will see 500 rare-breed cattle living between Sandringham House and Anmer Hall - the country home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sandringham is very special to the Queen

The Duke of Cornwall has also made a menu swap in the grounds' restaurant, "focusing on more local seasonal produce," and there is also allegedly a new playground for children to enjoy, which is impressively designed as mini landmarks.

The Prince, who originally took over management of the Sandringham estate from Prince Philip in 2017, began implementing sustainable processes in its farm and gardens and his latest efforts are to ensure the estate will be able to become fully organic in the coming years.

The Sandringham Estate holds many fond memories for the Queen and wider royal family, as it is where they have traditionally celebrated Christmas together prior to the coronavirus pandemic, while Her Majesty typically spends her entire winter break there until early February.

The royals are known to have spent Christmas at Sandringham

Prince Philip chose to spend the majority of his time at Wood Farm on the estate following his retirement in 2017.

The Queen has recently enjoyed a private mini break at her Sandringham estate and last week, she was spotted in the passenger seat of her Range Rover as she was chauffeured around her estate.

The monarch, 96, appeared in good spirits and was seen in her more casualwear, donning a shirt, sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings and no hat as she normally would for official public engagements.

