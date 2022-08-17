Lady Louise Windsor to receive life-changing news It's an exciting time for the young royal

It's a very big week for Lady Louise Windsor, the only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

MORE: Did Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Wessex break the rules to watch Strictly?

The young royal – who is set to turn 19 in a matter of weeks – is set to receive some big, and potentially life-changing, news on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Louise and her family arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Like her peers across the country, Louise will be given the results of her A-levels on 18th August.

READ: The 5 most commonly misspelt royal names might surprise you

MORE: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

The teenager has been studying for her exams at St Mary's School Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, proud mum Sophie opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's life-changing eye surgery: all the details

MORE: How royals overcame their surprising health battles: Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, more

It's not known whether Louise will attend university, or whether she will opt for a gap year like some of her royal cousins.

Prince William travelled to Chile where he spent three months working on community projects with Raleigh International. The future King also worked on a farm in the UK before famously heading to St Andrew's University, where he met future wife, Kate.

READ: Why the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor isn't a Princess

MORE: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

Prince Harry, meanwhile, spent time at a cattle station in Australia after completing his education, and also visited Lesotho before embarking on his military career.

Alternatively, Lady Louise might opt for an internship like her cousin, Princess Beatrice, who gained some work experience at Selfridge's in London. Or she could decide to start her working career straight away as she and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 14, are unlikely to take on royal duties.

MORE: Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles

Sophie previously said of her two children: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.