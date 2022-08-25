Meghan Markle's podcast colleague speaks out about her experience working with her on project Rebecca Sananés has taken to Instagram

Meghan Markle's new podcast, Archetypes, is the result of her hard work – hers and that of many other people involved in the project, such as her colleague, and fellow Executive Producer, Rebecca Sananés.

MORE: Meghan Markle sparks HUGE reaction with first podcast: fans all say the same thing

Since Archetypes launched earlier this week, those who have worked alongside the Duchess have opened up about their experience, with Rebecca, who is also Head of Audio at Archewell, revealing she has been left in "awe".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered' in Spotify podcast

Taking to her Instagram, Rebecca wrote alongside a promotional photo of Meghan for Archetypes: "'Archetypes' Our vision was simple: the most scrutinized woman in the world talks about the labels all women deal with. She investigates where those tropes come from and how they function in our lives. Then she talks to a woman we all recognize will understand that stereotype personally.

MORE: Meghan Markle dismisses nanny leaving rumours in candid podcast

MORE: Meghan Markle reappears with her natural curly hair – and Doria and Archie are all smiles

"I am so proud of our work together and the space Meghan has opened in this podcast series. I'm awed by the authenticity, vulnerability and intimacy that she, and all our guests, share."

Rebecca is an Executive Producer on Archetypes

She continued: "Our experiences as women overlap. Let's listen to women and lift one another up. It has been an honor to create & EP this show. Episode 1 is out now. New episodes drop every Tuesday! LISTEN only on Spotify."

The podcast has been well received worldwide and has become one of the most shared podcasts this week, as well as receiving a 4.1 star rating out of 5 from over 12,000 voters, and Rebecca continued to celebrate the release on Wednesday, as she posed in front of a large billboard in Los Angeles featuring Meghan.

Meghan will release a new episode on Tuesdays

In videos shared to her Stories, Rebecca can be seen posing in front of it alongside her siblings and can be heard saying: "I can't believe how big it is."

This week's episode featured Meghan's good friend Serena Williams, and next Tuesday, Meghan will be speaking to singer Mariah Carey.