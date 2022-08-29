Meghan and Harry's son Archie is very popular at school for this cute reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From classmates’ birthday parties to the school run, a new Meghan Markle interview reveals some very sweet details about her and Prince Harry's three-year-old son Archie - including the sweetest detail about his school life!

We already know that Meghan and Harry’s £11million ($15million) Montecito home has a wonderful garden for the children, complete with 'Archie's Chick Inn', a special penned area for rescued hens.

And it appears there’s a bounty of fresh garden produce as well!

WATCH: Meghan Markle describes Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

In Meghan's new interview with the Cut, it’s revealed that "cheerful" Archie greets his mother excitedly exclaiming “Momma, Momma, Momma!” when she picks him up on the school run.

The Queen's great-grandson goes to his school pals’ birthday parties and “brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates”. Adorable!

Three-year-old Archie seems to be doing well at school - and learning gifting skills from his mum!

The Duchess reveals that the little boy is learning manners, saying: "We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.’"

In fact, Meghan's a bit of an expert! Having advised about hosting and gift giving on her former blog The Tig, she gifted the interviewer with fruit and vegetables from their garden and a jar of jam from the Lili Bunny Garden + Larder, complete with Etsy-made labels.

From the rescue chicken coop to the fruit and vegetable garden, Archie’s Montecito home is already a special place for him - especially a pair of palm trees that he has a surprising name for.

There are also some stunning new photos of the mum-of-three along with the new interview

When thinking about buying the house, Meghan revealed: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’ ”

