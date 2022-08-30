Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie ready for big change after going back to school The couple's son turned three years old in May

Meghan Markle made headlines on Monday after her interview with The Cut was published – delighting fans with many updates about her family life in Montecito.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the process of finding the perfect home in Los Angeles, how she celebrated her 41st birthday in early August as well as how her two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, are getting on.

During the lengthy interview by Allison P. Davis for the New York Times website which focuses on women's issues, it was revealed that Archie has already gone back to school – and more importantly, is ready to begin going full days.

The interviewer, who accompanied Meghan on the school pick-up, reveals that an "update letter from his teacher" reveals that he had a good day, despite not eating his sandwich, and is ready to begin going for full days, rather than half days.

Meghan stuns in a Chanel dress

During the interview, there are many updates on how Harry and Meghan are raising their kids, such as the importance of teaching them manners, educating Archie on homelessness and how the three-year-old takes a "week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates".

Archie, who clearly takes after his dad with his curly ginger hair, also attends birthday parties for his classmates alongside his mum - who isn't shy of joining in with the fun.

The Duchess spoke to Allison this month to promote her podcast Archetypes

"I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this 1-year-old inside. I was like, 'Where's your mom?' And this mom on the outside goes, 'Oh, hi! I'm here. I wasn't sure if I should come in.

"I was like, 'Do you need your child? Of course you can come in,'" Meghan tells Allison during the interview.

One-year-old Lili also makes a brief appearance during the interview, which took place in August, with the writer revealing she has "bright-blue eyes" and is "ginger" just like her dad, Harry.