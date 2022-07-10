Duchess Kate and Prince William pen special message after incredible day out - 'you make us proud'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took social media on Saturday with a heartfelt message after Kate attended the thirteenth day of Wimbledon 2022 for the women's final.

After watching Elena Rybakina defeat Ons Jabeur, the mother-of-three shared a special message for the players alongside husband William.

They penned: "A beautiful day for a brilliant match.

"Congratulations to both players but also to all the unsung heroes that make this tournament what it is. @Wimbledon you make us proud each and every year!"



Will and Kate shared an epic reel

The heartfelt words were accompanied by a fabulous reel showing spectacular highlights from the special day, including clips of Kate, 40, presenting the Rosewater Dish to Elena after her spectacular win of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Prince William, who was not present at the tournament, is due to join his wife to watch the men’s final on Sunday, which will see Nick Kyrgios go up against Novak Djokovic.

The Duchess looked sensational for the day and donned a stunning yellow Roksanda dress.

The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist.

Kate thoroughly enjoyed the match

The Duchess paired the glorious ensemble with pristine white pointed heels and accessorised her look with yellow gold earrings.

She also wore glamorous black sunglasses and a straw hat to help combat the soaring temperatures.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was captured grinning from ear to ear from the stands as she watched the nail-biting final.

The Duchess was all smiles as she took her seat

The Duchess has a known adoration for the sport, and in 2017 made an appearance on BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon.

Speaking about her love for the game, Kate said: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up.

"It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game.

"It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

