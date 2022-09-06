Royal footman reveals what the Queen is really like behind closed doors Grant Harrold worked for Prince Charles for seven years

She is arguably the most famous face in the world. But only a privileged few knew what the Queen is really like in the privacy of her own home.

One person who has spent time with the royal behind closed doors is former royal butler Grant Harrold.

Grant worked for Prince Charles for seven years after a six-month long interview process to gain a position within the royal household.

And he has now shared details of his interactions with the Queen in an exclusive interview with Slingo.

Grant said the Queen has a 'wicked sense of humour'

Asked about his first impressions of the monarch when he met her, Grant admitted: "I remember thinking how short she was, you don't realise how short she is - that was the first thing.

"The other thing I remember is the wonderful kind of way she had about her, she wasn't very regal or royal, but we had a really nice conversation and I felt really relaxed around her."

The monarch has a way of making those around her feel 'relaxed'

Grant then continued: "The other thing the Queen does, she would do something that was hysterical and nobody would laugh because they wouldn't know if she was being funny or not! And you'd all look at each other like, 'Did the Queen just make a joke?'

"Then eventually somebody would laugh and you'd all go [laughs]. She's wonderful at that and that is something that I absolutely loved. Our Queen has got a wicked sense of humour."

Grant attended the wedding of Charles and Camilla in 2005

During the interview, Grant also spoke about his time with Prince Charles – "he was an absolute gentleman, great fun, very funny and always polite" – including his wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall in April 2005.

"It was amazing! An amazing day, an amazing venue," he said. "There was a blessing, then they had the reception at Windsor Castle and that was a hell of a party.

He described the celebration as 'a hell of a party'

"It's not like your average party, there's the Queen, there's Princess Anne, Prince Edward, there's Stephen Fry. Every time I turned around there was another [famous face]. It was a joyous occasion and great fun. I was outside when you saw William and Harry chasing after the cars as they drove off."

