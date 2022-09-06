The Queen's new photos at Balmoral has royal fans saying the same thing The monarch remains in Scotland

The Queen took a break from her summer holiday at Balmoral on Tuesday to welcome in the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

MORE: Royal footman reveals what the Queen is REALLY like behind closed doors

The monarch, 96, first held an audience with departing Conservative leader Boris Johnson, who flew to Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning with his wife Carrie following his exit speech outside Downing Street.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Boris then formally offered his resignation to the Queen allowing the way for Liz Truss to step in as his successor.

READ: Inside Liz Truss and rarely-seen husband Hugh's 22-year marriage

MORE: The Queen greets Liz Truss at Balmoral: BEST PHOTOS

Liz is the 15th prime minister of the Queen's seven-decade reign and the first who she has appointed in Scotland rather than London.

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to Balmoral on Tuesday

The monarch appeared well and in good spirits on Tuesday, however. She was pictured smiling broadly as she greeted Liz in the Drawing Room at Balmoral. While Her Majesty held a cane in her hand, she didn't appear to be heavily reliant on it.

READ: Why the Queen has chosen to live at Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace

MORE: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

She was dressed down in a tartan skirt, with a blue blouse, a cardigan and patent flat shoes.

The monarch appeared healthy and in good spirits

Royal fans were, of course, thrilled to see the Queen looking happy and well. A huge number immediately took to social media to express their delight at the chance to see the royal at home. Some others did express concern about the significant bruising on her hands.

READ: The unique link between Meghan Markle and the Queen revealed

MORE: The Queen forced to adapt her Balmoral home for the first time due to her health issues

"It's great to see Her Majesty again, it's been too long!" one fan enthused, while a second added: "So much [love] for the Queen!"

The Queen is in Balmoral for her annual summer break

"God bless the Queen!" said a third, while a fourth wrote on Twitter: "She's so sweet. She's literally not just The Queen, but an angel."

While it is the first time the Queen has appointed a Prime Minister at her home in Scotland, it is commonplace for Prime Ministers to be invited to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss pictured arriving at Balmoral

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to the Queen's country residence when he was in office and the couple were very surprised at the normal life the royals lead there.

Cherie recalled that they even got stuck into the washing up: "You think I’m joking, but I’m not. They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink. The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.